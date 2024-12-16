Argentine Gendarmería NCO feared to be at El Helicoide prison

16th Monday, December 2024

In addition to Gallo, Venezuela's regime has arrested a worker at what used to be Argentina's Embassy in Caracas, now under Brazil's protection

Argentine authorities Sunday admitted they feared that Border Guard (Gendarmería Nacional) First Corporal Agustín Nahuel Gallo might have been transferred to Caracas' infamous El Helicoide prison after being arrested upon entering the country by land for strictly personal reasons.

El Helicoide, known as “hell on earth” is where the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service (Sebin) has been operating since 1982. Testimonies of those who have been released there describe inhumane conditions and serious human rights violations.

Analysts believe that the law-enforcement NCO might be charged with espionage. Gallo's arrest came as tensions between the administrations of President Nicolás Maduro and Javier Milei keep mounting. With no direct diplomatic relations between the two governments, six Venezuelan asylum-seekers at what used to be the Argentine Embassy are systematically denied, food, water, and electricity by the Chavista regime instead of being granted a safe passage to the airport as per international law.

In addition to Gallo's detention, a worker at the Argentine diplomatic mission in Caracas has also been arrested. In this regard, the Argentine Foreign Ministry issued a statement:

“The Argentine Foreign Ministry condemns with the utmost firmness the arbitrary and unjustified detention of a local employee of the Argentine diplomatic representation in the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by the regime of Nicolás Maduro. This action constitutes a flagrant and unacceptable violation of international norms that guarantee the inviolability of diplomatic headquarters and the protection of their personnel, including those who perform essential functions.

This detention is not an isolated event, but part of a sustained campaign of harassment, intimidation, and psychological violence against the asylum seekers and employees of the Argentine mission. In addition, the presence of snipers posted in front of the headquarters and the illegal occupation of the neighboring houses are part of a de facto siege with the clear objective of exerting pressure and generating a climate of terror on those inside the diplomatic representation.

The Argentine Government categorically demands the immediate release of the local employee and the delivery of the safe-conducts for the persons held in asylum in the diplomatic headquarters.

We appeal to the Secretary General of the United Nations to act with the urgency and determination that this situation demands. It is necessary to guarantee the release of the local employee, the delivery of the safe-conducts, and the end of the harassment and psychological terror exercised by the regime of Nicolás Maduro against the Argentine diplomatic mission and the people under its protection. Passivity or delay in action will only contribute to aggravating the situation.

The Argentine Republic urgently appeals to the international community to join this claim as firmly as possible. The immediate release of the local employee and the delivery of the safe-conducts for the asylum seekers cannot wait any longer. The consequences of inaction could be irreparable.”