Milei: “Taxes are theft”

Argentine President Javier Milei said this weekend in an interview with the Italian TV Quarta Repubblica to be aired Monday that taxes “are theft.” The South American leader also insisted that “public spending cuts are not an unpopular measure.” Milei spent the weekend in Rome where he had a meeting with Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and participated in other business and political engagements.
Taxes “are paid with a gun pointed at the head,” Milei also argued. “How can taxes be good if they are imposed? They are theft, they are not necessary,” he insisted.
Milei also underlined that new winds were blowing with leaders like him, Meloni, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and US President-elect Donald Trump. ”This plague of awakened socialism is over. Worse than a plague, a cancer (...) Socialism, at all times, is an impoverishing phenomenon fed by envy, hatred, rancor,“ Milei went on. But in his mind ”there is no doubt“ these four leaders were ”changing the world view.“
”Our enemies are socialist ideas, it is the left“, although, he clarified: ”China is not an enemy, it has particularities and is working on the transition from a capitalist system to a freer system,“ explained the Libertarian leader, who described Meloni as ”a truly courageous woman, with great flexibility when it comes to moving forward“ in ”difficult situations.”
Milei also said he was on good terms with French President Emmanuel Macron -who never hid when torpedoing the Mercosur-EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA) - as well as with South African-born tycoon Elon Musk, “a savior” who in Milei's opinion could be likened to Michelangelo or Leonardo.
Regarding the UN, Milei said it was “a group of authoritarian bureaucrats far removed from humanity.” The United Nations “is the ultimate expression of what used to be called fatal arrogance: 87 people have claimed the right to choose what to do with the fate of the planet,” the South American leader noted.
“Liam Murphy and Thomas Nagel assert that since property rights are determined by laws and conventions, of which the state forms an integral part, taxation by the state cannot be considered theft. In their 2002 book, The Myth of Ownership: Taxes and Justice,”Posted 11 hours ago 0
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Taxation_as_theft
How - is - a - government - supposed - to - support - itself ?Posted 7 hours ago 0
Because taxes are a terrible thing, the U.S. federal government is 32 trillion dollars in debt.
That is too abstract for most to grasp, and consequently do nothing about it.
Which enables the people, through their politicians, to borrow more and throw an even bigger party.
I mean, come on!! It is only 32 of them!
Because 32 trillion is a bit abstract, let us put it a different way.
ONE BILLION DOLLARS, 32 THOUSAND times!!
The people permit their government to borrow A LOT OF MONEY.
The people do this, and so they have A LOT MORE MONEY.
And therefore, the future people of this people will have A LOT LESS MONEY.
Paying attention to the above, tell me more about “thievery”.
Of course, of course, a people needs a government, we just think someone else should pay for it.
Looking at that last sentence, tell me more about “thievery”.
A government secures civilization, and in so doing, enables the people to make much more money than if government weren't doing the things they do.
Taxes are not supposed to be “thievery”, they need to be an investment that returns civilization and posterity.
Federal holidays however, are an example of pure thievery. Go ahead, take a day off, just don't expect to get paid for doing nothing.
“Juneteenth” was the last created federal holiday created in the United States. We were only 29 THOUSAND BILLION dollars in debt then.
The United States already has a “respect for blacks” day. It is Martin Luther King day.
Joe Biden the dirtbag created this second “respect for blacks” day. This is why Joe Biden is a total and complete dirtbag.
Look at France, the mere whisper of austerity brings their government crashing to the ground!
Austerity is a political impossibility, that is why government shouldn't borrow.
That is why government shouldn't overspend.
But in western democracy, adults demand economic suicide.
NO TAXES!! NO AUSTERITY!! GIVE US EVERYTHING!!