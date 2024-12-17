Number of Argentines migrating to Uruguay on the rise

Despite Milei's achievements against inflation, recession in Argentina remains critical

According to data released Monday in Montevideo, the number of Argentines seeking to start anew in Uruguay in the first year under President Javier Milei has more than doubled. After Argentine migration to Uruguay increased by 64% reaching 3,639 applications in less than one year, local authorities are beginning to ponder its possible impact on the country's demographics and social structure.

In 2023, 2,216 Argentines filed their papers to relocate “across the pond” while the aforementioned 3,639 requests were recorded between January and November 2024.

With inflation reaching 211%, a persistent recession, and a poverty rate of 45%, many Argentines have opted to seek a new life in Uruguay. Despite Milei's economic efforts, the increase in residency applications suggests that the situation in Argentina remains critical.

According to Uruguay's National Directorate of Migration, Argentines account for the largest group among the 14,864 foreigners seeking residency, with a 25% share of the total. Most of these applications are processed through the “Permanent Mercosur” route, which offers a simplified process, it was explained.

Applicants must present a series of documents, including a passport photo, a valid identity card, and a criminal record certificate for the last five years. A vaccination certificate proving that the applicant complies with Uruguay's requirements in this regard is also needed.

Most Argentines have sought permanent residency, with only 259 requests for a temporary stay linked mainly to studies or work. In addition, Montevideo confirmed that almost 100% of permanent residency applications from Argentines are approved.

Behind Argentines, Cubans came in second with 3,104 applications, representing 17.6% of the requests, followed by 2,848 Brazilians and 1,854 Venezuelans.

In mid-2024, Uruguay's President Luis Lacalle Pou implemented measures to facilitate the arrival of Venezuelans and Cubans seeking refuge. Specific programs were introduced to facilitate root residency and recognition of refugee status, seeking to address the increase in asylum applications. Through June 2024, refugee claims from Venezuelans reached 3,870, the highest number since 2016. Refugee claims from Cubans have also increased, reaching 20,950 in 2024.

In addition, the governments of Argentina and Uruguay have taken steps toward the reciprocal recognition of university degrees and driver's licenses, which could influence future residency applications.

Uruguay's president-elect, Yamandú Orsi, has expressed the importance of maintaining good relations with the Milei government despite the ideological differences.