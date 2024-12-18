Civic Service reinstated in Argentina

Ministers Bullrich (R) and Pettovello signed the agreement

The Argentine Government announced Tuesday that it was implementing a so-called Civic Service for people aged between 18 and 24 who neither study nor work. The measure was approved in a joint agreement between the Ministries of Security and Human Capital.

The initiative is to be carried out “hand in hand with the National Gendarmerie,” the Security Ministry explained in a statement. It represents “a concrete alternative so that they can resume their studies, have access to a job, and build a future with order and real opportunities,” Minister Patricia Bullrich pointed out. She also mentioned that the program would be enacted in 11 cities nationwide.

“We are going to get young people off the streets and away from crime and drugs. To all young people between 18 and 24 years old who do not work or study, we are going to summon them to provide them with training in discipline, respect, and values,” she went on.

According to Human Capital Minister Sandra Pettovello, the Civic Service will consist of “training workshops that culminate with recognized certifications” to provide its beneficiaries with “tools for labor insertion or completion of studies.”

The Undersecretariat of Employment and Labor Training will be in charge of summoning participants. “At the end, the profiles will be evaluated to guide each young person towards job or educational opportunities, promoting individual freedom and self-improvement,” Pettovello explained.

A Voluntary Civic Service was created in 2019 when Bullrich was also Security Minister under then-President Mauricio Macri. Back then, the government labeled it as “a tool to provide training opportunities for young people through democratic and republican values, in addition to the promotion of personal commitment and to the community, responsible habits, encouragement to the completion of the compulsory education cycle and the promotion of the development of skills for work, cultural, trades, and sports.”

Bullrich also said that starting in 2025 people between 18 and 24 may voluntarily enlist to “receive tools and educational training” to facilitate their insertion in the labor market.

The 2019 version of the program included workshops on healthcare, leadership, and teamwork, among other items such as risk prevention and reduction in the event of disasters or catastrophes.