Falklands publishes survey results of a mental health anti-stigma campaign

18th Wednesday, December 2024 - 10:20 UTC Full article

The results of the ‘Developing a mental health anti-stigma campaign for the Falkland Islands’ survey have been published.

The survey was held earlier this year to assist with the development of an anti-stigma in mental health campaign for the Falkland Islands, which is part of a project running across several UK Overseas Territories aiming to reduce stigma towards people who have experiences of mental health challenges.

It is really important that the development of the whole campaign is guided by the people directly affected, so that the biggest impact is made possible in areas that are important to them. Therefore, the gathering of baseline research was an essential component of the project.

Earlier in the year the project team sought the views of people with lived experience as well as a second survey which focused on knowledge, attitudes and behaviors within the community. The summary results from the lived experience survey are now able to be shared.

Seventy one people added their voice to the campaign via this survey, with 40.5% of those responding saying that they had been treated negatively by others because of their mental health status. 39% reported that stigma and discrimination stop them from doing things that they would like to do and a further 46% said that the fear of being stigmatized or discriminated against stops them from doing things they would like to do such as applying for jobs, socializing and joining in with sports or activities.

The full survey report can be downloaded here or alternatively email cmorrison@kemh.gov.fk or call 28095 to request a print version.

The project team wish to express their thanks to all who have supported and got involved in the earlier stages of the campaign and they look forward to continuing this work with the community to tackle stigma related to mental health. They are especially grateful to all those who have added their voice via the survey. Every voice and word counts.

Just a reminder that if you would like support relating to your own mental health and wellbeing, please contact the Emotional Wellbeing Service on 28082 or email emotionalwellbeingservice@kemh.gov.fk . For GP appointments or out of hours emergencies please call 28000. Support is also available by contacting the Samaritans helpline on 51515.