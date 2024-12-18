Falklands Sports Council Team Kit for the Orkney Games in July 2025

Jackets with hoods and the Falklands Tartan

In preparation for the Falkland Islands' attendance at the 20th Island Games, to be held in Orkney in July 2025, the Falkland Islands National Sports Council presented the Team Kit design. Pictured are just some of the items.

Appropriately, given the host for the Games, our kit showcases the Falklands Tartan which was designed by Brian Wilton. This design is based on an old Stewart tartan in recognition of Scotland's Royal House of Stewart's long association with historic Falkland Palace, the ancient home of Scottish kings and the source of Viscount Falkland's title, whose name was first connected with the Islands in 1690.

The focal point is the colours of the Union Jack centered in a vast ocean of blue, framed by the brilliant colors of the islands' most outstanding wildlife, the King Penguin. White also represents the Falklands' southern neighbor- the great Antarctic continent, as well as the soft lustrous whiteness of Falklands’ wool. Blue and red are for the early settlers, blue for the Scottish Saltire and red for the Welsh dragon. The red and black also serve as permanent memorials to the lives lost on all sides during territorial conflicts in the Southern Atlantic.

This 21st century adaptation is a celebration of the Islands' unique history and heritage and its proud and inviolable status as a British overseas territory.

Silverback Sportswear has designed a classy and modern set of sport-wear suitable for the Orkney (and Falklands) climate.

In a further exciting development the NSC is working with The Falkland Islands Wool Company Ltd. and their colleagues at Lanas Trinidad in Uruguay on a Falklands wool long-sleeved base layer to complement and complete the kit.

The NSC recognize and thank the generosity of all our sponsors (Stanley Services Ltd who are the principal sponsor for Orkney 2025, Polar Seafish Ltd, Fortuna Ltd, CFL Ltd, Pioneer Sea-foods Ltd, Argos Group, Bold Venture Ltd, and FIG) who enable us to send our team off well kitted out.

The Falkland Islands Team of approximately 85 (made up of circa 65 athletes, coaches, managers, media and medical support) will head to Orkney to represent the Islands in 9 sports.