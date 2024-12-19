Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly extends Christmas wishes to the community

The Legislative Assembly concluded with warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2025.

As the holiday season draws near, the Members of the Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly have shared a heartfelt Christmas message, celebrating the unity and resilience of the community.

“Christmas is a time to come together with family and friends, to reflect on the year gone by, and to look forward with hope and optimism to the year ahead,” the message reads.

Acknowledging the challenges and achievements of 2024, the Assembly commended the contributions of residents across Stanley, Camp, Mount Pleasant, and beyond. “Through it all, the spirit of the Falkland Islands has shone brightly. We are proud to represent such a diverse and dedicated community,” they stated.

Special recognition was given to those spending the holidays away from loved ones, including community members overseas for work or medical reasons and Armed Forces personnel stationed in the Islands. Gratitude was also expressed for those maintaining essential services during the festive season.

The Legislative Assembly concluded with warm wishes for a Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2025, expressing optimism for the opportunities the new year may bring.