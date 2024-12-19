Falklands/UK Airbridge: increased seat allocation for FIG passengers as of next year

From 1 January to 31 March 2025, the FIG allocation for each flight will be increased from 31 seats to 40 seats. This will include the seats for the St Helena AirLink. (Pic BFSAI)

Following discussions between the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) and the UK Ministry of Defense (MOD), it has been confirmed that the FIG seat allocation for the South Atlantic Airbridge (SAA) is to increase from 1 January 2025 for a three-month review period.

From 1 January to 31 March 2025, the FIG allocation for each flight will be increased from 31 seats to 40 seats. This will include the seats for the St Helena AirLink, which is currently a separate allocation. The Ascension Island Government allocation will be decreased from 15 seats to 10 seats during this period.

The allocation of seats on the SAA is carried out in accordance with MOD policy. The MoD will continue to be flexible in seating allocation where possible (noting MoD operational requirements) – especially around peak times. In the event of a cancellation, the MOD will always endeavour, where capacity exists, to provide additional seat allocation on subsequent flights.

Passengers should be aware that the excess baggage policy will be strictly applied throughout this review period and should be booked in advance via the relevant booking offices. Excess baggage booked at the time of check in may be carried subject to space availability and payment of an excess baggage charge.

Chair of the Legislative Assembly MLA Roger Spink commented: “The South Atlantic Airbridge contributes, in part, to delivering His Majesty’s Government’s commitment to assist the South Atlantic Overseas Territories with their social and economic development. This increase in seats recognizes the importance of regular, reliable air links to the economic and social wellbeing of the Falkland Islands community”.