Argentina: Neuquén Lt. Gov. impeached out of office

The Argentine Patagonian Province of Neuquén impeached Lieutenant Governor Gloria Ruiz from her office for moral disqualification after a series of irregularities during her term in office. Ruiz had been suspended last month pending a final decision from the Legislature which was passed Thursday.

In a five-hour session presided over by Deputy Speaker Zulma Reina, 30 lawmakers gave Ruiz the thumbs down, thus reaching the two-thirds required for her dismissal.

Provincial Deputy Claudio Domínguez of the Movimiento Popular Neuquino (MPN) underlined that Ruiz had acknowledged using her mother-in-law's name to justify the purchase of a Toyota SW4 pickup truck, which was deemed incompatible with her position.

Meanwhile, Deputy Francisco Lépore of Avanzar presented a detailed report exposing the irregularities detected, including irregular appointments, nepotism, overpriced direct contracting, and false patrimonial affidavits. Lépore also described as inadmissible the use of public funds for personal purposes, such as billboards and advertising campaigns promoting Ruiz's image.

The scandal involved money wiring to her brother Pablo Ruiz, who served as coordinator in the Legislature. Deputy Marcelo Bermúdez, of the PRO, claimed that this situation showed a “serious management deficit” and accused Ruiz of being untruthful by denying knowledge of these transfers.

In the end, the arguments submitted by Ruiz's defense failed to convince the House to vote otherwise given the serious irregularities detected.