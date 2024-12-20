Argentine Coast Guard monitoring A23a's displacement

The PNA advised against unnecessary approaches to the ice mass to reduce risks

Argentina's Coast Guard (PNA) Thursday issued a statement explaining how it is monitoring the displacement of the A23a iceberg, which was reported to be headed for the South Georgia Islands.

The PNA's Geographic Information Systems Division of the Directorate of Informatics and Communications said A23a was the largest iceberg in the world and insisted that the organization was fulfilling its duties as Argentina's Maritime Authority, thus continuing to provide security to navigation through proper surveillance and control of the ocean.

The ice mass was reported by the Geographic Information Division by satellite image, to be 250.5 nautical miles southwest of the South Georgia Islands. The PNA's Maritime Traffic Control and Management Centers issued the corresponding alerts to vessels in the area, it was explained.

At the same time, the PNA's Information and Communications Department of the Institution monitors electronically through the Coast Guard System, a technological platform that uses different positioning systems that allow police control of maritime and fluvial spaces.

”It is worth mentioning that the aforementioned technology, a reference in the region, has SAR (Synthetic Aperture Radar) satellite images provided by the National Commission of Space Activities (CONAE),” the PNA's statement read.

The PNA also advised to exert caution in the area and avoid unnecessary approaches to the ice mass, in order to reduce risks.