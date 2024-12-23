Ongoing UK/new Mauritius government talks to finalize Chagos archipelago deal

The Joint Statement follows after new Mauritius’ PM Dr Navin Ramgoolam, claimed the current terms “would not produce the benefits that the nation could expect”.

The British Foreign Office has reported that “the Republic of Mauritius and the UK have held a series of productive, ongoing conversations and exchanges on finalizing a historic Treaty on the exercise of sovereignty over the Chagos Archipelago.

Further on it said “both countries reiterated their commitment to finalizing a treaty as quickly as possible, whose terms will agree to ensure the long-term, secure and effective operation of the existing base on Diego Garcia and that Mauritius is sovereign over the Archipelago”.

The Joint Statement from island republic and UK follows after Mauritius’ Prime Minister Dr Navin Ramgoolam, who was elected after the agreement with the UK was announced last October, claimed the current terms “would not produce the benefits that the nation could expect”.

PM Ramgoolan, who is believed to be closer aligned to Beijing instead of with New Delhi as the outgoing leader Jugnaught, said while he “is still willing to conclude an agreement” with the UK, it submitted counter-proposals so an agreement which is “in the best interest of Mauritius can be concluded”.

The strategically significant islands are based in the Indian Ocean and have a UK-US military base at Diego Garcia. Labour announced in October that it was handing sovereignty of the islands over to Mauritius but the military base would continue to operate as usual.

News of the agreement was met with backlash from the Conservatives and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, who called it an “act of surrender” which threatened the sovereignty over other overseas territories.

There are also concerns President-elect Donald Trump may try to block the deal because it would be handing over the archipelago to one of China’s allies.

After Ramgoolam’s remarks, Starmer’s official spokesman later told reporters: “We’ve always said we want to engage with the new administration in order to finalize the deal.

“I can’t go into the detail of the discussions, but our position is clear. We think the agreement protects the UK/US security at the base which was under threat and remains in both sides’ shared interests.”

Foreign office minister Stephen Doughty also said the new Mauritius PM had written to Starmer since getting into office to reaffirm his commitment to the deal.