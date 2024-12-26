Falklands Men’s football team invited to the Orkney Games 2025

It is summer time in the southern hemisphere and there is plenty of sports activity in the Falkland Islands. And not only has a cricket pitch been inaugurated as well as a club house, pavilion and bar, but also the first match against an MPC team was won by Stanley.

Likewise another piece of good news is that Orkney Islands Games 2025 has offered the Falklands Men’s Football team a place in the competition, which obviously was accepted. Falklands will be in a group with Jersey, Gozo and Shetland, and training has already started for next July.

In related news Orkney Islands Games has communicated that all events will be free for spectators to attend, be it local or visiting, Orkney is inviting to the Island to attend and cheer for the athletes.

“No tickets needed, just show up – there is limited space at the venues so arrive sharp to secure your prime viewing spot - first come, first served!

“Get ready for incredible sporting action and soak up the amazing atmosphere right here in Orkney! #IslandGames #VisitOrkney #OrkneyIslandGames2025 @everyone”