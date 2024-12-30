Paraguayan gang believed to be behind Misiones cop murder

30th Monday, December 2024 - 22:37 UTC Full article

Miñarro was killed with three shots ti his head

The town of Eldorado in the Argentine province of Misiones dawned Monday with a commando-style group -reportedly of Paraguayan origin- storming at around 7 am into the Gendarmería Nacional Regional Unit III inside the local aeroclub killing Misiones Police Corporal Mauricio Miñarro with three shots in the head. Two FAL rifles and two 12-70 shotguns were stolen in the raid.

According to El Territorio, two other police officers should have been guarding the place alongside Miñarro but one of them did not show up for reasons still unknown and the other one was at another post at that time. Local media also mentioned four Paraguayan nationals were suspected of participating in the attack but were still at large. Miñarro was in plain clothes when he was slain.

“There should have been three officers on duty at the detachment. However, at the time of the incident, only the deceased agent was present, and he was not wearing his regulation uniform at the time of the discovery,” a Misiones Police statement read. “This situation, together with the circumstances of the alleged homicide, is being thoroughly investigated to determine responsibilities and clarify what happened,” it went on.

Miñarro's body was found at 7.30 am when another officer arrived to relieve him. The victim was already dead and the weapons missing.

“This unit is located in a remote area of Eldorado, it is in the bush and is next to the aeroclub. There were no cameras in place and the man was working alone. Five officers normally work in that unit,” sleuths told TN.

On Dec. 20, the Gendarmería Nacional (Border Guard) reported the entry from neighboring Paraguay of seven suspects through an illegal path aboard a black Ford Ranger pickup truck with no license plates and carrying long weapons. The group's specialty is robbing banks. Its leader is believed to be Rodrigo Leonel Centurión, alias Chela. However, it has not been confirmed that this gang was behind Miñarro's murder.

“It is an aberrant crime. This could have been avoided, because we have been asking for the reinforcement of the guards in border areas for years,” Misiones Police retired senior NCO German Palavecino said.