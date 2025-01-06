Messi gets US Presidential Medal of Freedom but skips awarding ceremony

Messi was chosen for “supporting health care and education programs for children through the Leo Messi Foundation and serving as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador”

Argentine footballing legend Lionel Messi was among the recipients of the United States Presidential Medal of Freedom but skipped the awarding ceremony Saturday at the White House citing previous engagements.

Other people granted the accolade were former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, liberal billionaire George Soros, and culinary innovator José Andrés, who was once pictured with Ryan Wesley Routh, who is believed to have plotted to kill Donald Trump and is now under arrest. (See also: Suspicious connection detected in recent US criminal events)

The ceremony to present the awards was held at the White House on Saturday. This Presidential medal is given to individuals who have made “exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors,” a statement from the White House explained.

The 94-year-old Soros' son Alex Soros, accepted the award on his father's behalf.

Andrés was described as a “renowned Spanish-American culinary innovator” who “provides large-scale relief to communities affected by natural disasters and conflict.” His medal sparked controversy after posing with Ryan Wesley Routh, who plotted to kill Trump back in September.

Clinton was described as a woman who “made history many times over decades in public service,” including becoming “the first First Lady elected to the United States Senate” and ”the first woman nominated for president by a major United States political party.”

Other beneficiaries were U2 lead vocalist Bono, fashion designer Ralph Lauren, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, NBA player Earvin ‘Magic’ Johnson, and actors Michael J. Fox and Denzel Washington.

Messi became the first Argentine bestowed with the Presidential Medal of Freedom and also the first football (soccer) player. Unable to attend the awarding the event, he sent an apology letter to Biden, who will be vacating the White House in a fortnight. The Argentine player was chosen for “supporting health care and education programs for children through the Leo Messi Foundation and serving as a UNICEF goodwill ambassador.”

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is considered the highest civilian honor in the United States. It was established in 1963 after President Harry S. Truman had created a similar honor, the Medal of Freedom in 1945, which was focused on wartime efforts and was later discontinued. Also receiving the award on Saturday were Robert F. Kennedy Sr. (posthumous), Ashton B. Carter (posthumous), Tim Gill, Jane Goodall, Fannie Lou Hamer (posthumous), Bill Nye, George W. Romney (posthumous), David M. Rubenstein, and George Stevens Jr.