Falklands unveils new banknote design featuring King Charles III and local wildlife

9th Thursday, January 2025 - 17:18 UTC

Prototype £5 note

The Falkland Islands has debuted its first new banknote design in over four decades, with plastic notes featuring King Charles III and iconic local wildlife, including a king penguin.

The redesign comes after a shortage of £5 notes prompted a public consultation last year. “Native plants and animals emerged as the public’s favourite theme,” said officials, who collaborated with banknote manufacturer De La Rue and a working group of local residents to bring the concept to life.

Falklands notes were last printed in the 1980s.

The new notes will enter circulation on Falklands Day. The £5 note showcases King Charles III on the front alongside black-browed albatrosses and a king penguin. The back features the national flower, the pale maiden, Steeple Jason Island, and depictions of five penguin species.

The same design will be used for the new £10 and £20 notes, while existing £50 notes will remain in use, with stocks projected to last for another 90 years.

“This design celebrates our unique heritage and wildlife,” noted the working group.