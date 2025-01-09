María Corina Machado arrested during a demonstration in Caracas

Venezuelan opposition leader, María Corina Machado, was intercepted and detained this Thursday in Caracas in the middle of a demonstration called by the opposition on the eve of the inauguration for the 2025-2031 term of Nicolás Maduro, even though there is no evidence to support his victory in the July 28 Presidential elections. However, the situation surrounding Machado remains unclear after the circulation of different versions that ratify her freedom after the violent episode.

According to her campaign team, the assault on the caravan carrying Machado included drones, motorcycles and a large contingent of government agents.

The incident occurred when Machado was leaving an opposition rally in the Eastern municipality of Chacao. Magalli Meda, Machado's campaign chief, confirmed that both Machado and the driver of her motorcycle were intercepted and subsequently detained.

The Comando con Venezuela, an organization supporting Machado, denounced the situation on its X account, stating that officials shot at the motorcycles of the caravan. For the moment, no further details have been revealed about the whereabouts of the leader or the circumstances of her detention.

Hours later, the opposition leader reportedly regained her freedom, according to several sources gathered by Venezuelan journalists and the circulation of a video with a life testimony of Machado in which she explains that she was persecuted.

In the months leading up to the date, Machado had kept away from the streets in hiding.

“We are not afraid”, the leader had proclaimed shortly before being detained in the Venezuelan capital, militarized and practically in a state of siege.

Hours before, opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez had assured from the Dominican Republic that “very soon” he will be in Venezuela to wear the presidential sash and, at least from a symbolic point of view, to take office.

