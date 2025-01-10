Falkland Islands commemorate Margaret Thatcher Day

Photo: Falkland Islands Government

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly marked Margaret Thatcher Day on January 10, paying tribute to the late British Prime Minister for her leadership during the 1982 Falklands War. The day is observed annually to honor her role in safeguarding the Islands’ right to self-determination.

MLAs John Birmingham, Leona Roberts, and Gavin Short laid flowers at the Margaret Thatcher bust on Ross Road in a ceremony reflecting the community’s gratitude. “Margaret Thatcher Day is a poignant moment for us to remember and express our gratitude for Lady Thatcher’s courage and leadership during one of the most defining periods in our history,” said MLA Roberts, Chair of the Legislative Assembly.

Thatcher’s decisive actions following the Argentine invasion in 1982 ensured the liberation of the Falkland Islands, reinforcing the principle of self-determination and strengthening ties with the United Kingdom. The Legislative Assembly called on residents to reflect on the importance of preserving the freedoms won during that conflict.

“Her legacy reminds us of the resilience of our community and the enduring values of democracy and self-determination,” Roberts added.