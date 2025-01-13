Britten-Norman Islanders to be adapted to hydrogen electric propulsion by German company

Islanders have been particularly successful in the Falkland Islands with the local airline FIGAS since 1948 and as fisheries marine patrol.

Britten-Norman Islanders to be converted to zero-emissions hydrogen electric propulsion systems by a German company that is focused on carbon neutral regional aviation. According to AOL air industry reports, Evia Aero, has signed a letter of intent with the UK-based aircraft manufacturer, for the purchase of 15 Islander aircraft.

Under the project the planes will be delivered from 2027 and later converted to hydrogen-electric propulsion systems.

Evia Aero plans to redesign the aircraft interiors to improve passenger comfort and integrate sustainable aviation technologies.

Florian Kruse, CEO of Evia Aero, highlighted the practical benefits of the deal. “It is crucial that we get aircraft delivered as early as possible. The BN Islander has proven itself worldwide, and a conversion kit to a sustainable hydrogen-electric aircraft is possible.”

Kruse also pointed to the efficiency of using an established aircraft model for sustainable conversion. “An existing, proven aircraft type such as the BN Islander will significantly shorten the certification process of a conversion kit for sustainable propulsion compared to a complete new aircraft design,” he said.

The partnership supports Evia Aero’s strategy to implement regional point-to-point routes powered by green energy generated at local airports.

Britten-Norman, which recently returned its production operations to the Isle of Wight, expects the deal to contribute to job growth at its Bembridge facility.

This latest agreement for Britten-Norman follows a deal worth £7.9m in November with the Falkland Islands Government Aviation Service (FIGAS) to supply four new light aircraft.