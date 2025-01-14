Chagos Archipelago, productive discussions between UK and Mauritius

The Diego Garcia base at the Chagos Archipelago

Representatives from the Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom held further productive discussions in London this week on the future of the Chagos Archipelago.

In a joint statement delivered by the Foreign Office, it said that “Good progress has been made and discussions are ongoing to reach an agreement that is in both sides’ interests.

“Both countries reiterated their commitment to concluding a treaty providing that Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago; and that would ensure the long-term, secure and effective operation of the base on Diego Garcia.”