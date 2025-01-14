Get our news on your inbox! x

Remember me Forgot password

MercoPress, en Español

Montevideo, January 14th 2025 - 20:31 UTC

 

 

Chagos Archipelago, productive discussions between UK and Mauritius

Tuesday, January 14th 2025 - 09:16 UTC
Full article 0 comments
The Diego Garcia base at the Chagos Archipelago The Diego Garcia base at the Chagos Archipelago

Representatives from the Republic of Mauritius and the United Kingdom held further productive discussions in London this week on the future of the Chagos Archipelago.

 In a joint statement delivered by the Foreign Office, it said that “Good progress has been made and discussions are ongoing to reach an agreement that is in both sides’ interests.

“Both countries reiterated their commitment to concluding a treaty providing that Mauritius is sovereign over the Chagos Archipelago; and that would ensure the long-term, secure and effective operation of the base on Diego Garcia.”

Categories: Politics, International.
Tags: Diego Garcia Islands, Mauritius Island, US-UK Chagos Is. base.

Top Comments

Disclaimer & comment rules

No comments for this story

Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment.

 

 