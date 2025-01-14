Falklands’ government appoints new Director of Natural Resources

James will begin his work in his new position in April 2025, when the current post holder Dr. Andrea Clausen takes on the role of FIG Chief Executive.

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) is pleased to announce the appointment of James Wilson as the next Director of Natural Resources. James has held the role of Deputy Director of Natural Resources since May 2024 and has been appointed following a comprehensive search and selection process.

FIG Chief Executive Andy Keeling said: “The Natural Resources directorate plays a vital part in the work of FIG; from the sustainable management of our fishing industry, through to working with the agricultural sector and the development of our potential new hydrocarbons industry. During his time in his current role, James has proven his effectiveness and he has driven forward key priority areas for FIG within the directorate. I would like to congratulate James on his appointment and wish him all the best in his new role”.

James Wilson said: “It is a huge privilege to have been appointed to the role at an exciting time for the directorate. I’ve really enjoyed my time working for FIG to date, so I’m very pleased that I will be continuing to work alongside Andrea and the incredible team in Natural Resources, and I am keen to ensure the directorate maintains strong relationships with the fishing and agriculture sectors and takes forward the hydrocarbons industry in a responsible manner”.