Argentina records foreign trade surplus in 2024

21st Tuesday, January 2025 - 10:45 UTC Full article

An Indec report showed that achievement for the first time in two decades

Argentina posted last year its highest nominal trade surplus in two decades, according to a National Institute of Statistics and Census (Indec) report released Monday in Buenos Aires. The document showed a US$ 18.9 billion positive outcome which contrasted with the US$ 6.925 billion deficit the year before.

In December of 2024 alone, Argentine exports reached US$ 7.035 billion, while imports totaled US$ 5.369 billion for a US$ 1.666 billion surplus, thus becoming the 13th month in a row with a favorable outcome following the peso devaluation in December 2023.

Sales abroad went up 20% in 2024 driven by agricultural and industrial manufactured goods which accounted for 37.2% and 27.7% of the total, respectively. Primary products ranked third at 23%, followed by fuels and energy at 12.1%. The main exported products included soybean meal and pellets (13.2%), corn grain (8.9%), and crude petroleum and soybean oils (6.9% each).

Brazil remained the main destination, with 17.1% of the total shipments, followed by the United States (8.1%) and Chile (7.9%).

On the other hand, imports went down 17.5% from 2023. Intermediate goods, parts and accessories, and capital goods accounted for 76% of purchases, chiefly from Brazil (23.6%), China (19.2%), and the United States (10.2%).

The Indec report also mentioned that a fall in international prices was detrimental to Argentina, leading to losses worth about US$ 1.55 billion after 5.8% drops when it came down to products sold abroad and only 4% in items purchased.

At any rate, the historical trade balance underscored the country's capacity to boost its exports, while controlling its imports, even in an adverse international context, it was explained.