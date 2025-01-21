Falklands, New step towards protection for domestic abuse victims

21st Tuesday, January 2025 - 15:25 UTC

The Falkland Islands is due to take a significant step forward in safeguarding its residents by enacting the Domestic Abuse (Civil and Family Proceedings) Ordinance, which comes into effect on 3rd February.

This landmark legislation aims to enhance the safety and well-being of individuals facing domestic abuse. It will ensure that in addition to the criminal protections, the civil and family legal system adequately protects victims and discourages abusive behaviors in our community.

The Falkland Islands are not free from domestic abuse and the associated harm. Domestic abuse can happen to anyone regardless of gender and the impact is often wider than the immediate victim. The Bill prioritizes the protection and safety of victims and any relevant children.

Understanding the Ordinance

The Bill establishes a comprehensive framework for the issuance of Domestic Abuse Protection Orders (DAPOs), which can be sought by victims or initiated by courts in ongoing proceedings. The legislation defines domestic abuse and redefines the concept of being “personally connected,” extending its reach to include those in intimate relationships, cohabitating partners, and family members.

The orders can impose prohibitions, such as barring an abuser from contacting or approaching the victim and can be enforced for varying lengths of time based on the specific context of each case. The penalty for breaching a DAPO includes imprisonment, highlighting the seriousness of such offenses.

Community Impact

The introduction of this Ordinance will support members of the community by enabling civil and family courts to address domestic abuse matters effectively. The Bill strengthens the judicial response to such incidents and promotes a culture of accountability. It empowers victims by giving them the tools to seek protection without fear of further victimization—crucial within a close-knit community like the Falklands, where personal relationships play a vital role in everyday life.

The Domestic Abuse (Civil and Family Proceedings) Bill 2024 marks a pivotal advancement for the Falkland Islands by providing vital protections for domestic abuse victims and signals a strong stance against such behaviors. As the community adapts to these legal changes, the hope is that these protections will not only aid victims but ultimately help in changing societal attitudes towards domestic abuse, fostering a safer and more supportive environment for all.

More information can be found at www.courts.gov.fk