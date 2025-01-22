WHO wishes US would reconsider pulling out

22nd Wednesday, January 2025 - 07:36 UTC Full article

“The United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948,” the UN agency recalled

After US President announced he was pulling his country once again from the World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN) agency issued a statement Tuesday wishing such a decision would be reconsidered. Trump had already left the WHO during his first term in office but his decision was reversed by his successor (and now predecessor) Joseph Biden.

The “WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go,” it argued while recalling that “the United States was a founding member of WHO in 1948 and has participated in shaping and governing WHO’s work ever since, alongside 193 other Member States.”

“For over seven decades, WHO and the USA have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats. Together, we ended smallpox, and together we have brought polio to the brink of eradication. American institutions have contributed to and benefited from membership in WHO,” the statement went on.

“With the participation of the United States and other Member States, WHO has over the past 7 years implemented the largest set of reforms in its history, to transform our accountability, cost-effectiveness, and impact in countries. This work continues,” it further noted.

“We hope the United States will reconsider and we look forward to engaging in constructive dialogue to maintain the partnership between the USA and WHO, for the benefit of the health and well-being of millions of people around the globe,” in concluded.

“The World Health ripped us off. Everybody rips off the United States and it's not going to happen anymore,” Trump said upon announcing his measure.