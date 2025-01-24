Falklands, New Director of Policy, Economy and Corporate Services

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Maeve Daly-Llamosa as the new Director of Policy, Economy and Corporate Services.

Maeve currently holds the role of Head of Policy and has worked for FIG since 2015, having arrived originally to work as FIG’s Statistician before taking on progressively senior roles within government.

Maeve will start her work in the role on 1st February, succeeding Amanda Curry Brown who concludes her time working for FIG on 31st January.

FIG Chief Executive Andy Keeling said: “I am delighted that Maeve has been appointed to take on the wide-ranging position of Director of Policy, Economy and Corporate Services.

The work of the directorate cuts across all of government and it plays a vital role in ensuring that FIG continues to progress towards achieving its priorities. Given her proven abilities and skills working for FIG to date, Maeve is well placed to take forward the work of the directorate”.

Maeve Daly-Llamosa said: “It is a great honor to be appointed as Director of Policy, Economy and Corporate Services, and I know from first-hand experience how incredible the teams across the directorate are. I look forward to building on the many successes Amanda has achieved over the last several years, and to working with the Corporate Management Team to deliver FIG’s objectives at an exciting time for the Falkland Islands”.