Falklands Government launches Equalities Focus Groups in February

30th Thursday, January 2025

The Falkland Islands Government Equalities Project will be holding several ‘Equalities Focus Groups’ throughout February.

What is a Focus Group?

Focus groups are facilitated group discussions. They allow for shared experiences of people with similar characteristics. This is different from an interview, where the focus is on individuals.

What to Expect

• The focus groups will allow us to talk and gather a range of views and perspectives on equalities from different groups of people across the Falkland Islands. The focus group discussions will focus on equalities and reducing discriminatory practices and behaviours in the Falkland Islands.

• The focus groups will have a maximum of 6 participants and 2 facilitators from the Equalities Project.

• They will run for approximately 60 – 90 minutes and refreshments will be provided.

• The location is TBC but will be within Stanley.

• The discussions held in the focus groups will not be reported on but will help to inform and shape the future of equalities policy and legislation in the Falkland Islands.

Focus Group 1: Do you consider yourself a Falkland Islander? If so, this focus group may be for you.

Focus Group 2: Are you new to the Falkland Islands or working here temporarily? This includes residing on a Work Permit. If so, this focus group may be for you.

Focus Group 3: Do you consider yourself to have a disability? Do you care or have cared for a person living with a disability? Do you have a personal or professional interest in improving the lives of people living with a disability in the Falkland Islands? If so, this focus group may be for you.

Focus Group 4: Do you provide a service to the tourism industry? Are you a tourist guide or tourist driver that interacts with the public visiting the Falkland Islands? If so, this focus group may be for you.

Focus Group 5: Are you a member of the LGBTQIA+ Community? Are you an LGBTQIA+ ally? If so, this focus group may be for you.

Focus Group 6: Are you aged 18-24 and living, working or studying in the Falkland Islands? If so, this focus group may be for you.

How to sign up

If you would like to be involved in one or more of the focus groups detailed above, please register your interest by 5pm on Friday 7th February by completing the form using the following link:- Equalities Focus Groups: February 2025. We will contact you to confirm arrangements.

* As these focus groups will be limited in size, we will do our best to include everyone but if the groups are full, we may invite you to a 121 interview.