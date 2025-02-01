Chile's participation in US visa waiver program might soon be over

The 2013 ended up a streamline for Chilean “criminal gangs to flock to the United States,” Rep. Chip Roy of Texas and 10 others claimed

Less than a fortnight into Donald Trump's second term as president of the United States, Chilean nationals having access to the Visa Waiver program would have its days numbered. On Friday, 11 Republican lawmakers signed a document favoring their removal from the list. This initiative adds to a previous request from Orange County (California) District Attorney Todd Spitzer.

The Lower House members insisted Chile should be stricken from the Visa Waiver initiative if the South American country fails to share the criminal records of its citizens traveling to US territory. The letter to Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio signed by Congressman Chip Roy of Texas and 10 others warned about the increase in “criminal tourism” linked to Chilean gangs, on the grounds that Chile was in breach of the 2013 PCSC agreement which requires the exchange of criminal information on travelers. “Chile refuses to provide U.S. authorities with the requested information,” they contended.

The note also recalled that Argentina had been excluded from the Visa Waiver in 2002 for excessive overstay cases as people fled the South American country undergoing one of its recurring crises. The program allows visa-free entry for 90 days to citizens of 42 nations, with Romania as the next member. Uruguay has been mentioned as a possible candidate but under the progressive government of President-elect Yamandú Orsi to be inaugurated on March 1, Washington might take its time to move on.

“Communities across the country have experienced 'theft tourism,'” the letter warned. Chilean gangs would exploit the program to bring in criminals who commit residential and commercial burglaries. According to the legislators, these networks operate in all 50 states and use technology such as wifi jammers and electronic trackers.

The document also mentioned the testimony of a prosecutor before Congress detailing how Chilean gangs monitor and rob American homes. “They have stolen millions of dollars worth of property,” the note argued. “We urge revocation of Chile's status if it refuses to cooperate,” the lawmakers demanded.

Chile's Government downplayed the warning and claimed it did not represent the White House's stance. Government spokesperson Aisén Etcheverry said that “official channels are operating normally” and “no alerts about risks to the Visa Waiver” had been received.

Last month, 10 Chileans were charged in New Jersey with stealing jewelry and watches worth US$ 101 million. In December 2024, four Chilean nationals were arrested for robbing the home of NFL star Joe Burrow in Ohio. In addition, a Rolex watch stolen in 2023 from actor Keanu Reeves in Los Angeles ended up in Chile. Hence, the Republican lawmakers underscored the “sophistication” of Chilean criminal gangs.

Spitzer asked Trump to “immediately suspend” the benefit, which he claimed has facilitated the arrival of Chilean criminal networks in the United States. Spitzer has been ringing alarms in this regard for about two years. “It has allowed Chilean organized crime networks a direct conduit to the United States to commit residential and commercial burglaries, home robberies, and thefts throughout the country,” warned Spitzer.

He also concurred with the Republican lawmakers that Chile has failed to adequately provide criminal background information on its citizens. “We continue to urge that they immediately suspend Chile's participation” in the program “until it complies with the obligation to provide criminal background checks,” Spitzer said.