Falklands celebrates Girls and Women in Sport International Day with huge display

1st Saturday, February 2025 - 10:19 UTC Full article

“Fearless and fierce celebrate Girls and Women Sport Day”

A very active month for sports in the Falkland Islands particularly with the coming Girls and Women in Sport International Day scheduled on 05 February. With this in mind the Falklands National Sports Council, NSC, is coordinating a series of social media posts and events to highlight a selection of the many women in Falkland sport as well as offering some opportunities to have a go at some sports that women might not have considered previously.

International Girls & Women in Sport Day is intended to promote and celebrate female participation in sport. NSC points out that there are a whole host of events planned across almost every sport, as well as talks from the Public Health Unit and others.

“We will run a series of adverts highlighting the successes of some our Falklands female athletes, and listing all the events taking place over the first week of February.”

Main activities begin this Saturday, February first with a display of dek hockey at the Stanley Sports Hall starting at 12:00, and an invitation to “Have A Go...” for the ladies.

Other events programed for the week include talks on Archery, where Falklands’ girls, Kirsty Lewis and Louise Clarke, have had a distinguished international participation.

Likewise with motorcycle racing, Historically there has been a small but continual presence of girls and women in FIMA, Falkland Islands Motorcycle Association, through the years, but a Ladies Race was resurrected last season meaning that women might not have raced in the Clubman section have returned to competitive racing. This has also created the opportunity to include some of the older girls who might normally have stopped racing once they moved out of the junior sections.

There are currently 3 women regularly racing, with some guest appearances from others throughout the season as time allows, while seven 7 girls are riding in the peewee and junior sections, which should ensure that girls and women have a good competitive racing opportunity for the foreseeable future. The Moto X season runs October - April and meet once or twice a month.

Continuing with our celebration of Girls & Women in Sport, our third highlighted sport includes an event for you to go and try your hand is bowls. Bowls is very much an all-inclusive sport enabling players from all ages, disabilities and genders to participate with women fully integrated throughout the @Falkland Islands Bowls Association.

Whilst the focus is on Daphne Arthur Almond's achievements, there is no shortage of girl power in the Falklands bowls scene. Andrea Stanworth, Sybie Summers, Trudi Clarke and Sharon Barnes have all also represented the Falkland Islands on the international stage in this sport; while newcomers Nancy Locke and Kris Thorsen are holding their own too. FIBA is pleased to announce the pairings for the George Paice Memorial competition this Saturday 01 February. Thank you to Sue Paice for the draw; they had an incredible 43 players registering which is a club record!

And running is also to underline International Girls & Women in Sports Day. Although currently mostly based in Stanley, Nadia Knight normally resides on West Falkland and despite the isolation trained for a virtual London Marathon and the real deal the following year. Testament that location should not deter you from getting into sport! Running is an ideal sport for that very situation but, as Nadia says, you can still get a real sense of support and camaraderie.

Lest not forget Kristy Lewis and Louise Clarke with outstanding international performance in Archery.

And don’t miss the opportunity to have a go at Air Rifle and Air Pistol as part of Girls & Women in Sports Day celebrations. A women’s only session 1000-1200 hours is programmed on Sunday 02 February.

Don’t forget on 05 February an Introductory Session to Women’s Volleyball.

Finally on 10 February Kelly Moffatt, physiotherapist will be giving a talk on The Influence of Hormones on the Female Athlete.

“This is a really fascinating subject, and a talk I’ve meant to organize for a while. Hope to see you there,“ at Stanley Leisure Center, 19:00 to 21:00 hrs.