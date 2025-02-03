Baroness Chapman at RUSI, UK committed to defend Falkland Islanders right to self-determination

The Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Latin America and Caribbean, during her recent visit to Punta Arenas to honor Chilean mariners

Baroness Chapman of Darlington, at RUSI Latin American Security Conference 2025

“Only the Falkland Islanders can and should decide their own future. Our position regarding the Falkland Islands is steadfast, and our commitment to defending the Falkland Islanders right to self-determination will not waiver.”

This approach of the current UK government “underpins the South Atlantic cooperation agreement with Argentina, announced by the Foreign Secretary and former Argentine Foreign Minister Diana Mondino, last September”

“We are grateful for our work in partnership and our dialogue on these issues with Argentina”.

The statement was done by Baroness Chapman of Darlington, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Latin America and Caribbean, during a speech at the RUSI Latin American Security Conference 2025, last 30 January, where despite her “atrocious” Spanish and Portuguese, (she’s taking lessons), also admitted her passion for Latin America. The Baroness recently visited Chile, both Santiago and Punta Arenas.

The speech at RUSI was long and mentioned some of the main challenges facing the different countries in the Latin American continent, underlining that when meeting with Latin American leaders, “they tell me that they do feel that they have an important role to play alongside the UK

“Nobody has told me that they feel ignored by the UK – which is good – but they have all said that they have the desire to be more included in the future.”

In other quotes, “Latin America is now home to many stable democracies with which we share so many values and we are working together to uphold human rights, and the rule of law, across the region and at the UN. The mention of the Falklands was brief but significant.

“As we approach 200 years of bilateral relations with Brazil, Argentina and Colombia, we should consider how far we’ve come, but also what needs to come next.”

“Looking across Latin America, the lesson is clear. Without security, you can’t have growth. And without growth, climate action is impossible.”

“We know our allies in the US are considering their approach as well. The fact that Secretary Rubio’s first foreign trip is to the region, and that he spoke in his confirmation hearing about the positive relationships as well as the challenges that the US faces there demonstrates the centrality of Latin America for US foreign Policy.

Finally, “when it comes to China’s engagement in the region, we must understand why so many Latin American countries pursue partnerships with China on development, investment and trade. But our job – where we can – is to provide Latin America with a choice. An alternative that many say that they want, maybe not always cheaper, but better.”

