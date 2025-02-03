Milei says anti-fascist LGBT+ protesters duped by “edited” version of his speech

Participating in Saturday's LGBTQ+ march was Buenos Aires Governor Axel Kicillof, among other opposition leaders

Argentine President Javier Milei said Sunday that he was saddened by how those participating in the Feb. 1 Gay Pride demonstration in Buenos Aires' iconic Plaza de Mayo were “used with an edited video.”

Members of the LGBT+ community paraded in rejection of Milei's statements before the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, where the Libertarian leader denounced the so-called “woke” policies.

Milei's remarks Sunday came through the social platform X when asked by a user about his speech. “I am very sad that they have been used by the scum of the State party through a video that was edited when the full version of the message leaves no room for doubt,” Milei underlined about his message targetting “femicide” as a category in the penal code because it meant that the life of a woman was worth more than that of a man, thus contradicting the Constitution's principle of equality before the law.

He also suggested a certain link between homosexual marriages and pedophilia. “A few weeks ago it was news around the world the case of two gay Americans who, flying the flag of sexual diversity, were sentenced to 100 years in prison for abusing and filming their adopted children for more than two years,” Milei said in Davos.

“I want to be clear that, when I say abuse, it is not a euphemism, because, in its most extreme versions, gender ideology constitutes plain and simple child abuse. They are pedophiles, therefore I want to know who endorses these behaviors,” he added.

Joining the LGBTQ+ march were opposition leaders Axel Kicillof (Governor of Buenos Aires), Congressman Máximo Kirchner, and former Vice President Amado Boudou among others. Also participating were the General Labor Confederation (CGT), Mothers of Plaza de Mayo-Founding Line and other human rights organizations.

“The huge mobilization where all the sectors attacked and aggrieved by the Government are expressing themselves has to be the kick-off of a great movement of struggle to defeat the Government of Milei and its policies of hunger, adjustment, and surrender,” they assured in a statement.