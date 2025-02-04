Boric meets in Montevideo with Lacalle Pou, Orsi, Mujica, and Topolansky

4th Tuesday, February 2025 - 10:02 UTC Full article

“There are those who invite hatred and persecute those who are different,” Boric stressed

Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font landed in Montevideo Monday in what is his first visit to Uruguay since taking office. He held meetings with like-minded President-elect Yamandú Orsi and former head of State José Pepe Mujica, among other local leaders to discuss how to further strengthen regional integration.

Orsi is scheduled to be sworn in on March 1 and lead Uruguay for the next five years, marking the return to power of the Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA) after five years under the conservative Multicolor coalition. “We will see what comes up. It is an open agenda, but integration is in our DNA,” Orsi explained while highlighting the importance of lasting alliances “even with those who think differently.”

The former mayor (governor) of Canelones also discussed the future of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) and Venezuela's future therein. Caracas has been suspended due to its undemocratic practices. “I admire Chile. Its integration into the world transcends governments. It is a line that we look at with respect,” Orsi also underlined during the meeting at his Salinas residence.

In this regard, Boric valued Chile's openness. “We must learn from experiences such as our Free Trade Agreement with the EU, which has been in force for 20 years,” he said. Boric added that starting in March “we will be partners in the struggle for a united Latin America. It is vital in the face of global threats.” He also highlighted projects such as “the Bioceanic Canal” because “integration is not just rhetoric”. Chile, as an observer of Mercosur, “can contribute on how to get closer to other blocs without losing our identity”, he added.

Both leaders agreed integration should go beyond trade and reach cultural issues and principles which are now being questioned. “There are those who invite hatred and persecute those who are different. We prioritize hope,” said Boric, presumably with US President Donald Trump in mind. “We know that it is not achieved alone, we have to talk more,” he noted.

“It is a tremendous pleasure to end today's day in Uruguay together with President-elect @OrsiYamandu, with whom from March 1 we will be partners on a longer road of ideals and convictions for a more united Latin America, even more so when we face such powerful threats,” Boric also posted on social media.

Also Monday, Boric had a one-hour meeting with President Luis Lacalle Pou at the Estévez Palace, after which the Chilean President made no statement. Later in the day, he paid a visit to Mujica and former Vice President Lucía Topolansky at their Rincón del Cerro home, where they planted an olive tree.

“We all know that there are too many people who have no opportunities in life. That is why we say we are leftists, but we are neither leftists nor rightists, we are humanists,” said Mujica, who also thanked Boric for his commitment to social causes.

Boric described Mujica and Topolansky as “referents of conviction, honesty and principles.” He also admitted he left with “many ideas for the future” after talking to both of them.