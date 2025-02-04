FAO’s 80th anniversary to be celebrated during the Chinese Year of the Snake

4th Tuesday, February 2025 - 05:17 UTC Full article

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu delivered a powerful message about the need for transformation within FAO and across global agri-food systems.

FAO Director-General QU Dongyu led the celebration of the Chinese Lunar New Year at the organization's headquarters in Rome marking the beginning of the Year of the Snake. The event carried special significance this year as it coincides with FAO’s 80th anniversary, prompting reflections on past achievements and future aspirations.

Qu delivered a powerful message about the need for transformation within FAO and across global agri-food systems. He highlighted the symbolism of the snake, representing wisdom, creativity, and transformation, connecting these attributes to FAO's ongoing commitment to institutional renewal.

“The Year of the Snake represents opportunities for life-changing transformation and a rebirth,” he said.

The Director-General reiterated FAO's dedication to transforming global agri-food systems to ensure they are more efficient, more inclusive, more resilient, and more sustainable “leading to the Four Betters: better production, better nutrition, a better environment and a better life – for a shared prosperity leaving no one behind.” he affirmed, underscoring the organization's comprehensive approach to achieving food security and sustainable development.

Qu also reminded participants that this year FAO will unveil the new Food and Agriculture Museum & Network to further increase FAO’s visibility and centrality on a global scale.

A celebration that connects the global community

Acknowledging the growing global recognition of the Lunar New Year, the Director-General referenced the recent decisions by the UN General Assembly to list it as a UN floating holiday and by UNESCO to add ”Spring Festival, social practices of the Chinese people in celebration of the traditional New Year“ to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

”This reflects that the Chinese Lunar New Year is not only a traditional Chinese festivity, but represents a day for universal family values and advocates respect for the diversity of global civilizations, the promotion of exchanges and mutual learning, and the value of inclusiveness,“ he explained.

The event also served as reminder of the interconnectedness of the global community and the importance of working together to address shared challenges.

”Let us be inspired by the Year of the Snake to turn these challenges into opportunities,“ Director-General Qu urged, calling for solidarity, understanding, and collaboration in the pursuit of a more harmonious world.

With the start of the Chinese Lunar New Year, FAO reaffirms its commitment to keeping agri-food systems at the forefront of the international agenda, ensuring peace and food security for all.

Qu extended his best wishes for the year ahead to all Members: ”May the Year of the Snake bring us the transformation we need as we countdown to FAO’s 80th Anniversary”.