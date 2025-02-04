Lula highlights Brazil's economic improvements

Lula's message was read out by Congressman Carlos Veras

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva told Parliament vicariously Monday that his country was “less poor and with more income.” He made those remarks during the ceremony marking the opening of this year's Legislature. The session was chaired by the Senate's new Speaker Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), who was chosen last Saturday. Also present were the Lower House's new frontman Hugo Motta (Republicans-PB), Supreme Federal Court (STF) Chief Justice Roberto Barroso, and various other cabinet members.

Lula's message over 600 pages long consisted of a detailed review of Brazil's economic, social, and political situation, according to the Executive.

“We are commemorating the lowest poverty rates in history. Extreme poverty fell to 4.4%, dropping below 5% for the first time. In these two years, Brazil has become less poor and less unequal, with increased wages, higher labor income, and fairer income distribution. We also saw to it that opportunities and rights were expanded,” Lula said through House of Deputies' First Secretary Carlos Veras (PT-PE).

“When we became president, Brazil was once again on the Hunger Map, with 33 million people in a situation of food insecurity. In just two years, 24.4 million Brazilians have been freed from the burden of hunger. We will reach 2026 having removed the country, once again, from the Hunger Map,” Lula also contended.

“In these two years of government, we reaffirm our commitment to democracy, respect for the institutions, and the harmonious relationship between the Powers. We also reaffirm our commitment to promote economic development with social inclusion,” he added.

”The economy is growing more, with more investments, consumption, exports, and innovation. Industry and agribusiness are stronger. Productivity has increased and unemployment has fallen. In 2023, the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 3.2%, four times above the market projection. By 2024, the current forecast points to a growth of 3.5%, one of the highest in the world,” Lula went on.

For 2025, Lula highlighted Brazil's international prominence, due to events to be held in the country, such as the BRICS Summit in July -in Rio de Janeiro- and the 30th United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP30) -in Belém- when the Amazon will be at the center of discussions on global environmental issues.

“With Brazil's return to the international arena, we have opened more than 300 new markets for our products abroad. And most importantly, we have concluded negotiations for the Mercosur-European Union agreement, after 25 years of negotiations,” he also underlined.

Regarding his cond with Congress, Lula underscored that “we approved twice as many priority projects, compared to 2023. The set of fiscal measures and the regulation of the tax reform are examples that illustrate the constructive relationship between the Executive and the Legislature.”

”In 2025, we will continue to guide our administration by our commitment to fiscal balance. This is expressed in the Budgetary Guidelines Law (LDO) as well as in the set of fiscal measures sent in November 2024 to the National Congress, which will allow [significant] savings (...) in 2025 and 2026,” he also noted (Source: Agencia Brasil)