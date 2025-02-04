Virgin Islands premier elected as president of UK Oversea Territories Association

Premier of the Virgin Islands, Honorable Dr. Natalio Wheatley and Tracy Bradshaw, Chair of UKOTA

Premier of the Virgin Islands, Honorable Dr. Natalio Wheatley, has been elected President of the UK Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA) and will also serve as President of the Political Council.

Premier Wheatley stated, “This is not just about leadership; it’s about unity and collaboration. Together, we will harness our collective strengths to address the challenges we face, such as climate change and economic resilience, and to seize the opportunities that lie ahead for our territories. Our voices will be heard, and our aspirations will be realized.”

Additionally, Ms. Tracy Bradshaw, the UK Representative and Director of the BVI London Office, has been appointed Chair of UKOTA.

“I am deeply honored to take on the role of Chair of UKOTA,” stated Ms. Tracy Bradshaw. “Alongside Premier Wheatley and our dedicated team, we will work tirelessly to ensure that the concerns and aspirations of the UK Overseas Territories are acknowledged and addressed with the utmost diligence and respect.”

The Government of the Virgin Islands remains dedicated to fostering relationships that advance the interests of UK Overseas Territories and strengthen unity for the progress of the Virgin Islands.

Falkland Islands Government London Representative and outgoing chair of UKOTA Richard Hyslop extended many congratulations to Tracy Bradshaw on her one year appointment.

“We look forward to continue working closely with our friends from the UK Overseas Territories as part of UKOTA”, Hyslop’s message said.