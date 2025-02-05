Argentine Patagonia wildfires man-caused

Accelerants were detected where the fires are believed to have started

Argentine authorities determined that the fires currently ravaging through the Patagonian enclaves of El Bolsón (Río Negro) and Epuyén (Chubut) were arson. The announcements were made after the sites of the initial outbreaks were found and accelerants were detected. Governors Ignacio Torres (Chubut) and Alberto Weretilneck (Río Negro) pledged to investigate the matter and hold those responsible accountable.

“The Río Negro Police, the prosecutor on duty, and experts accessed the points where the fire started,” Weretilneck stressed on X. “In one of them a glass bottle was found, which will be expertly examined to determine its link to the fire,” he also pointed out. “We are facing a malicious and criminal act,” he concluded as flames affected the lives of over 120 families.

A todo esto, se está prendiendo fuego El Bolsón. Mi hermano está ahi (está bien) y están juntando $$$ para comprar insumos y comida para los damnificados. El 1er video es de una casa que quedó destrozada. La situación es gravísima. En la última foto la info. Alias: lucasdecamp.

The devastating fire in El Bolsón, which is still active, has already devastated nearly 3,000 hectares, destroyed more than 100 houses, and caused the death of a resident. Initial investigations determined that the fire was intentionally set in at least three different places. Hence, it was “a premeditated action that led to this tragedy,” the Governor insisted.

In addition to the bottle, the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) is collecting testimony from mountaineers as part of the evidence-gathering process.

Río Negro has also set up a relief center to coordinate the actions regarding the rebuilding of houses and the recovery of lost documents. “Once the fire is out and the area cools down, families will be able to approach to receive help,” explained Weretilneck. “When we have the quantification of the damages, we will request help from the National Government,” he also noted.