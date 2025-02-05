Falklands, summary findings from salmon-farming scoping exercise

FIG ran a scoping exercise from 04 November to 01 December 2024, to establish what additional information and evidence the public and stakeholder groups want to see

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) is in the process of considering the potential for the future development of large-scale, commercial salmon-farming activities in Falkland Islands waters. An in-depth public consultation on a set of development proposals, including a proposal that large-scale salmon-farming is not permitted, is planned for mid-2025.

In advance of that consultation process, FIG ran a scoping exercise from 04 November to 01 December 2024, to establish what additional information and evidence the public and stakeholder groups want to see included within the range of materials and aspects to be considered.

The main objectives of the scoping process were to identify any:

• environmental, social or economic aspects or effects not already identified for evaluation in the socio-economic impact assessment;

• additional data sources or evidence to be included for consideration as part of the public consultation;

• additional concerns about large-scale salmon-farming development not already identified for consideration;

• comments about the proposed public consultation methodology.

A total of 55 digital and paper responses were returned, and further opinion and comments were received via written submissions and reports from members of the public and stakeholder groups.

A summary of the responses received is published on the FIG website www.falklands.gov.fk/policy/consultations

The comments and considerations raised by stakeholders and the public will be used to inform the materials and information presented for consideration during the public consultation later this year.