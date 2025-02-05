Trump's idea on Gaza makes no sense to Lula

5th Wednesday, February 2025 - 18:52 UTC Full article

“The United States is isolating itself from the world,” Lula insisted

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva said that his US colleague Donald Trump's idea to take over the Gaza Strip made no sense. He also found the idea of relocating the local population to other countries hard to swallow. The Republican leader made these announcements Tuesday after meeting at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“What happened in Gaza was a genocide, and I honestly don't know if the US, which is part of all this, would be the country that should try to take care of Gaza,” Lula stressed. In his view, the Palestinians need “a repair of everything that was destroyed, so that they can rebuild their houses, hospitals, schools and live with dignity and respect,” he went on.

”It is something practically incomprehensible for any human being; people have to stop saying the first thing that comes to their mind (…) each one governs their country and we are going to leave the other countries in peace,“ Lula elaborated while underlining that Brazil's position remained the creation of a Palestinian State plus a policy of harmonious coexistence. ”That is what the world needs, the world does not need arrogance, grandiloquent phrases, the world needs peace and tranquility,” the Workers' Party (PT) leader insisted.

He also accused the United States of encouraging “genocide.” Furthermore, “those who have to take charge of Gaza are the Palestinians,” Lula added during an interview in Minas Gerais. ”The idea of ​​a country that sells peace cannot now be changed to one that sells provocation,“ he also stated.

Lula also claimed that Trump was ”living off being a bully“ and recalled that ”the United States too needs the world.“

”President Trump campaigned like this and as soon as he took office he announced that he was going to occupy Greenland, annex Canada, change the name of the Gulf of Mexico, recover the Panama Canal. No country can fight with everyone all the time,” Lula contended while warning that should Trump go ahead with ​​imposing tariffs on Brazilian exports, the South American country would “act reciprocally” out of “decency.”

In any case, “the United States is isolating itself from the world,” the former union leader went on. “How can we do without countries of the size of China, India, Mexico, or African countries? It is necessary to have common sense.”