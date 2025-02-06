Milei now wants Argentina to quit the Paris Agreement

Milei's government keeps taking stage countering progressive measures adopted under previous administrations

After pulling his country from the World Health Organization (WHO), Argentine President Javier Milei admitted Wednesday in an interview with a French outlet that he intended to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement to limit greenhouse gas emmissions to preserve the planet's temperature from rising. “The environmentalist agenda is a real fraud,” said Milei, thus echoing similar recent statements from US President Donald Trump. To withdraw from the Paris Agreement, Law 27.270 would have to b e repealed by Congress.

Asked by Le Point if Argentina could leave the Paris Agreement, Milei answered: “Yes, I am considering it because I do not adhere to the environmentalist agenda. For me it is a real fraud. The issue of climate change, as it stands, is incorrect. That is, the issue of global warming has nothing to do with the presence of human beings. It is a problem of the temperature cycle of the planet. As far as we know, this is the fifth cycle of high temperatures. In the four previous ones, the human being was not present,”

In Milei's view, these approaches are “inspired by what I call neo-Marxism, or cultural Marxism, or post-Marxism, which is basically woke thinking.”

“It is neither more nor less than a question of this line of the oppressor and the oppressed, where the oppressor is the human being and the oppressed is the environment,” he also explained while speaking about “an absolutely bloody and murderous agenda, which is that of abortion,” for which “I fervently applaud Trump's decision to remove funding from the many academic articles on the issue of climate change.”

“That was the censorship woke that I have been denouncing at the Davos [World Economic] Forum. If you didn't talk about climate change, you were labeled as a terraplanist or conspiracy theorist and as a consequence you were branded, censored, silenced. That is woke violence and censorship,” he added.

Also Wednesday, Presidential Spokesman Manuel Adorni announced that the Libertarian administration would be seeking too introduce changes to the so-called Gender Identity Law. These modifications would consist basically of banning people under 18 years of age from body reaffirming surgery or hormone treatments. In addition, minors would not be allowed to change their name and self-perceived sex (gender) until they reach that age.

“The Gender Identity Law today allows people to undergo hormone treatments and surgical interventions in order to adapt their body to the gender with which they effectively identify themselves. The norm, voted by the broad majority of the political spectrum in 2012, not only allows this not only for adults but also for those under 18 years of age,” Adorni argued.

“Thus, minors who so wish can today undergo treatments and surgeries to change their bodies according to how they perceive themselves. Moreover, although they need their parents' consent for these medical procedures, if any of them decides not to give it, they can appeal to a judge to authorize it,” the Spokesman added while noting that those procedures posed a serious health risk because they entailed “an interruption in their maturation process.” In addition, the effects of these treatments are in most cases irreversible.

“Pioneering countries in gender change such as the United Kingdom, Sweden, Finland and even recently the United States are backtracking by prohibiting minors from undergoing these processes because they are considered irreversible and have devastating long-term consequences,” Adorni also noted.

“This measure, far from affecting a particular sector, is aimed at guaranteeing the best interests of the child and protecting the physical and mental integrity of minors. It is the responsibility of the National State to guarantee the rights of the child and this is a step in this direction,” he went on.

Henceforth, healthcare providers “will no longer have to guarantee this type of practice” and include them in the Mandatory PMO Medical Plan, the National Health Ministry explained.

This announcement came after and despite last Saturday's Gay Pride march by the LGBTQI+ community and its supporters, including prominent political opposition leaders.

The Office of the President (OPRA) issued a statement Wednesday announcing Milei's decision in this regard. “Gender ideology taken to the extreme and applied on children by force or psychological coercion constitutes outright child abuse. Children do not have the cognitive maturity to make decisions about irreversible processes that in many cases involve the mutilation of healthy organs, and are likely to cause infertility,” the document read.