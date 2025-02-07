Barenboim admits he has Parkinson's Disease

7th Friday, February 2025 - 12:47 UTC Full article

Barenboim has been a long-time promoter of dialogue between Israel and the Arab world

Argentine-born conductor and pianist Daniel Barenboim, KBE, confirmed that he has Parkinson's Disease but nevertheless intends to “maintain as many musical engagements as possible.”

The 82-year-old maestro conducts the East-West Divan orchestra, a project he created and in which young Israeli, Palestinian and other Arab musicians play together. “It is my most important responsibility. For me it is essential to ensure the long-term stability and development of the orchestra,” he said in a statement.

Back in October 2022 he already admitted he was suffering from a “serious neurological disease” that forced him to curtail his activities and eventually resign from the Berlin Staatsoper he had directed since 2000.

“I know that many people have been concerned about my health and I have been very touched by the support I have received over the past three years. Today I want to let you know that I have Parkinson's disease,” he reckoned Thursday.

Barenboim will continue to conduct the orchestra he founded in 1999, along with the late Palestinian-American literary and music critic and theorist Edward Said, as long as his health permits, and will take “an active role in ensuring that Divan has the opportunity to work with other excellent conductors in the future.”

“I have been navigating this new reality of mine and my focus is on receiving the best care available. I thank everyone for their kindness and well wishes,” the statement concluded.

Born in Buenos Aires in 1942, Barenboim made his debut at the famed Teatro Colón in 1950. A few months later he settled with his family in Europe to become one of the leading pianists of his generation and make a career as a renowned orchestra conductor.

Regardless of his unquestioned musical talent, Barenboim gained additional world fame for playing in Israel in 2001 some works of Richard Wagner, an author often associated with the Nazi regime.

Barenboim received the KBE - the highest British honor for foreign citizens, in June 2011, for his tireless campaigning for peace between Israel and the Palestinians. Barenboim holds citizenship in Argentina, Israel, Palestine, and Spain. He lives in Berlin.