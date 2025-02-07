Falkland Islands Government response to Starlink email notification

7th Friday, February 2025 - 06:38 UTC Full article

It is understood by FIG that Starlink may be enforcing its own policy on roaming packages that have remained fixed in place for 60 days or more, part of the terms and conditions of use.

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) is aware that Starlink this week issued a notification to some of its users, indicating their intent to disable services due to the Falkland Islands not being an authorized territory.

Despite the wording of the communication from Starlink, FIG has not instructed Starlink to carry out this action. Further information will be sought from Starlink, but it is understood by FIG that Starlink may be enforcing its own policy on roaming packages that have remained fixed in place for 60 days or more and which form part of the terms and conditions of use.

As stated in the press statement issued on 3 February 2025, Starlink has not applied for regulatory approval, though some exploratory discussions have taken place.

Users with a valid VSAT licence who may be affected by this change should contact Starlink in the first instance, and may also contact the Regulator, but should be aware that neither FIG nor the Regulator has any power to override Starlink’s application of its internal policies.