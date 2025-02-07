Relief for Uruguayan troops in Congo arranged

The Uruguayan Army will also bring back the body of KIA soldier Rodolfo Álvarez

Uruguayan troops stationed in Congo as part of the United Nations Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco) are hoping to be relieved by Feb. 17, it was reported Thursday in Montevideo. Relatives of those still in Africa held telephone conversations with their loved ones on Thursday and confirmed the changeover date to local media.

The new team has already been assembled and is expecting its marching orders to Uganda, from where they will travel to their final destination. The reliefs are to take place in three batches, it was explained.

The Uruguayan Army also confirmed arrangements were underway to bring back the body of Rodolfo Álvarez, the soldier killed in an M23 attack, on a regular airline flight. In addition, Sergeant Diego Ferreira and Lance Corporal Jhon Patrón, who were wounded in recent days, are to be flown back home because their recovery periods “exceed” those established by the UN “for their stay in the mission area,” the Uruguayan Army also mentioned in a statement.

They were hit last week in clashes between the Congolese Armed Forces (FARDC) and the M23 rebel group M23 near the Uruguay IV Battalion's positions. After that, they were hospitalized in Goma alongside Non-Commissioned Officers Leonel Méndez, Roque Francia, Julio Álvarez, and Elder Piriz, whose status “remains unchanged.”

The Uruguayan Army also said that “the situation remains stable” in Goma, Rusayo, and surrounding areas, and that the 229 demobilized members of the FARDC sheltered at the Uruguayan base have already left it “according to the procedures authorized by the United Nations”.

Earlier this week, Defense, Minister Armando Castaingdebat and Army Chief of Staff Mario Stevenazzi met with relatives of the Monusco Uruguayan troops.