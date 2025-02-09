Beautiful South Georgia from the air on a day of great visibility

Approaching the island

The lucky pilot enjoying the flight

The BFSAI is reporting that an RFA Airbus Atlas 400 M during a recent fisheries patrol operation, ColdStare, along South Georgia Island and waters enjoyed spectacular flying conditions, with blue skies, since they are normally covered in cloud’

This allowed a clear visibility of the island and its highest peak, Mount Paget with 9,629 feet.

These maritime surveillance sorties also support the local authorities, providing high-quality imagery of ice flows, glaciers and wildlife.



Not only did our crew catch a glimpse of a pod of whales, but spotted enormous penguin colonies that occupied entire beaches. (Photography by Cpl Cann RAF Photographer)

Likewise it must be recalled that at the end of January, the Government of South Georgia & the South Sandwich Islands said in a release it was well aware of and closely monitoring the movement of iceberg A23a.



Icebergs are a regular occurrence in the Southern Ocean, and we anticipate A23a will run aground before it reaches the landmass of South Georgia.

“We continue to work with the British Antarctic Survey and others to identify a range of likely future scenarios and potential implications, including for the region’s wildlife. Whilst shipping and fishing activity may be impacted by the presence of icebergs, impacts on wildlife are likely to be localized and transient.”