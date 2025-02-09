Falkland Islands Cricket team readies for weeklong tour of Costa Rica next March

Members of the Falklands Cricket team displayed the Costa Rica tour kit and thanked the sponsors for contributing to promote cricket and the Falkland Islands

Falkland Islands and Costa Rica are pleased to announce that a weeklong tour by the Falklands cricket team to Central America has been confirmed, from 8-15 March 2025 for a five match T20 series.

The relationship between Costa Rica and the Falklands Islands dates back to tours in 2010-11 when they played against each other last and both countries are excited about renewing their interaction in 2025 with the one-week tour hosted by Costa Rica.

The Falkland Islands have been looking at various options to participate internationally during the past few years, and while they are invited to the Central American Tournament, due to various reasons, decided that a one-week tour to a specific country would be more beneficial and practical.

The international tour agreed by both countries is endorsed by the ICC Americas.

Sam Arthur, President of Costa Rica Cricket Federation said “We are very excited to host the Falkland Islands after 14 years. The last time we had the Falkland Islands was during the glory days when ICC had the ICC Division 3 tournaments for lower ranking associates to help develop sport in the region. Through this bilateral series we aim to strengthen our relation and encourage the other associate members to organize such bilateral or regional series. We also aim to bring in non-ICC income to strengthen our financial resources.”

Meanwhile in the Falklands, the FI Cricket on announcing the March tour displayed their playing kit for Costa Rica, and thanked all sponsors.

“Thank you to all companies who have contributed to the cricket facility development the past couple of years, all honored within our number on the back. Especially the Falkland Islands Government and the Fortuna fishing group for making further contribution to our tour to make it happen.”