Falklands’ 17 girls’ team will play female international football in Punta Arenas

9th Sunday, February 2025 - 10:44 UTC

On International Girls and Women in Sport Day, the focus is on the Girls Football Team coached by Troyd Bowles. They are about to embark on their biggest challenge yet with the first ever female international football tournament for the Falkland Islands in Punta Arenas.

A squad of 17 girls will be playing against a range of local Punta Arenas teams over the week 22 February - 01 March.

Troyd hopes this will act as a springboard to generate interest in a women's league.

Sophie Dalton, recently awarded the players nominated female athlete of the 2025 Junior Falkland Games, says football has always been more than just a game for her ...

“It pushes me to be stronger and to believe in myself. Football inspires me not just because of the game itself, but because of the friendship it creates. There’s something special about playing football because knowing that no matter what happens, win or lose, the sports brings us enjoyment and togetherness.”

Falklands fan wish them every success in Punta Arenas. What an exciting week it will be following their journey.