Falklands, grounded jigger in Stanley Harbor refloated

9th Sunday, February 2025 - 10:42 UTC Full article

The Taiwanese jigger An Fong 168 grounded in Stanley

The Taiwanese jigger An Fong 168 grounded in shallow waters of Falkland Islands’ Stanley harbor, and with recovery delayed because of strong winds, was finally re-floated Thursday midday, 6 February, reported the Falklands Maritime Authority.

This was achieved after a joint effort from parties involved and the tug Giessenstroom which arrived from East Cove Military Port. The coordinated operation involved the tug, the Falklands Maritime Authority, Byron Marine pilots, Martech and Sulivan Shipping’s Fitzroy and Frank Wild – along with a wide but critical supporting cast including the vessel’s crew and land-based translators and staff of Pioneer Illex Ltd.

Re-floated An Fong 168 was then moved to an anchorage in Stanley Harbor.

The vessel will now be assessed before being allowed to depart Stanley due course.

The Falkland Islands Government would like to extend sincere thanks to the BFSAI team for releasing Giessenstroom and to all those instrumental in executing the successful recovery operation.