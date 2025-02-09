Falklands launches Land Recovery Program consultation to sponsor agriculture and biodiversity

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) has launched a public consultation to help shape a Land Recovery Program. This initiative is aimed at supporting farmers and other land managers in restoring degraded land, sustaining agricultural productivity, and enhancing biodiversity.

Development of a program recognizes the increasing pressures Camp communities and landscapes face from economic uncertainty, climate change, and environmental challenges. The proposed program seeks to place economically and environmentally sustainable land management at the heart of agricultural policy. It aims to ensure that landowners are fairly compensated for their role in sustaining the landscapes and livelihoods that are essential to all of society in the Falkland Islands.

FIG is committed to working with the community to design a program that is practical, effective, and beneficial to all. The consultation will explore three key issues:

1. Goals and Scale – What should the program’s main objectives be, and how much land should be covered?

2. Funding – What financial support should be provided, and how should it be structured?

3. Eligibility and Participation – Who should be able to take part, and what conditions should apply?

The consultation is an opportunity for farmers, conservation groups, businesses, and the wider public to have their say. Feedback can be provided through an online survey, written submissions, or by attending community workshops that will be announced for later this year.

For more information, to complete the survey, or to arrange a one-on-one discussion, please visit www.falklands.gov.fk/policy/consultations or contact the Department of Agriculture at mdavies@naturalresources.gov.fk.