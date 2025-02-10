Colombia: Petro undertakes major cabinet reshuffle

Petro is making major adjustments as his government faces strong turbulences

Colombian President Gustavo Petro Sunday asked every member of his cabinet to submit their resignation, as he intends major adjustments to fully comply with the National Development Plan. “I have requested protocol resignation to ministers, ministers, and directors of administrative departments,” Petro posted on X.

“There will be some changes in the cabinet to achieve greater compliance with the program ordered by the people,” he added while pointing out that these modifications would focus entirely on the fulfillment of the program established at the beginning of his term ending in mid-2026,

Petro's decision came hours after Susana Muhamad's departure from the helm of the Environment Ministry. Muhamad, who also chaired the COP16 environmental event, made her decision following Armando Benedetti's appointment as Presidential Chief of Staff.

“I have submitted my letter of resignation to President Gustavo Petro, he has it in his hands, for reasons of public knowledge. We have to see from when it becomes effective,” she told reporters.

Among those objecting to Benedetti's appointment was Vice President and Equality Minister Francia Márquez. But Petro argued Benedetti was fit for the job given his experience and his way of doing politics which is what was required at this point. Benedetti is under investigation for alleged irregularities in the financing of the presidential campaign and faces a complaint for gender violence.

Muhamad's resignation followed those Culture Minister Juan David Correa and of Jorge Rojas, who headed the Presidency's Administrative Department (Dapre) after Petro ordered a Council of Ministers on Feb. 4 broadcast. At that event, Petro claimed his ministers were not doing enough to fulfill the mandate of the Colombian people from 2022.

Labor Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez was the first to comply Sunday with Petro's request and turned in her resignation. Longtime Petro allies told him on camera that Benedetti and Foreign Minister Laura Sarabia were far from the progressive project that won the elections in 2022.

Sarabia is a young woman who has skyrocketed through the Government ranks. She has been splashed by ongoing investigations into corruption scandals. She was entrusted with the Foreign Ministry in the middle of the crisis between Petro and US President Donald Trump over deportation flights carrying illegal migrants.