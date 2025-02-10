Fallen Uruguayan soldier not to arrive before Thursday

Peace missions are State policy, so no changes are to be expected under Orsi, Lazo said

Authorities in Montevideo admitted Monday that bringing back the body of 39-year-old Rodolfo Álvarez, the Uruguayan soldier killed in action while serving on the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (Monusco), will not take place before Thursday. Álvarez had a wife and two daughters aged 4 months and 4 years, respectively.

Defense Minister Armando Castaingdebat confirmed that the original arrangements made for Thursday had to be rescheduled as per UN instructions. He also acknowledged it was “not easy to replace” the troops stationed there through Rwanda or Uganda.

Castaingdebat also said he expected that Rwanda and the M23 rebels would allow the relief of the troops, which will also include “one or two psychologists that are needed there.” He also explained that while these operations are usually carried out via Goma's international airport, usually, this is done through Goma airport, the alternatives of Rwanda or Uganda were under consideration, given the latest developments at the Congolese air terminal.

Army Chief of Staff General Mario Stevenazzi confirmed Álvarrez's body would be arriving later this week. He spoke with local media after paying a visit at Montevideo's Military Hospital to Sergeant Diego Ferreira and Lance Corporal Jhon Patrón, who were flown back from the DRC because their recovery periods exceeded UN guidelines “for their stay in the mission area.”

Ferreira took a bullet in his ankle and Patrón in one hand. “None of them is seriously injured,” said Stevenazzi, who explained that “the United Nations has protocols” whereby if a soldier cannot be operational for 30 days, he must be repatriated. The general also told reporters in the Uruguayan capital that the troops were in good condition and receiving proper medical treatment. Both were reported to be “out of danger.”

Regarding the sending of relief troops, Stevenazzi underlined it was not up to Uruguay. A UN clearance was needed and “we have to visualize security conditions and political negotiations.” A plan to send part of the relief group via commercial flights to Goma was also under evaluation.

The Uruguayan Army also said that Sgt. Adrian Fernandez was still hospitalized in Uganda, showing “small signs of evolution,” despite which he would need further surgery on his lower limbs after being seriously wounded during an attack by the M23 rebel group two weeks ago.

Visiting Ferreira and Patrón Monday were Castaingdebat and Sandra Lazo, who will be replacing him on March 1 when the new administration of President-elect Yamandú Orsi takes over.

Castaingdebat told both soldiers about “the pride felt by the political system for the blue helmets, who are true ambassadors of Uruguay,” while Lazo said they were in good spirits despite their wounds. She also noted that she was closely monitoring the situation in the DRC “together with the families of those who are waiting for the relief” troops.

The future minister also supported the actions undertaken by the current administration of President Luis Lacalle Pou regarding the DRC crisis. “We must have a symbol of national unity, in front of our military, but also in front of their families” because “peace missions are State policy.” Hence, she foresaw no changes after March 1 in this regard. The situation in Congo “remains unchanged.”