Lula warns Trump he was not elected to rule the world

10th Monday, February 2025 - 09:03 UTC Full article

You don't build a riviera on top of thousands of dead women and children, Lula stressed about Trump's announcements

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was harshly critical of his US colleague Donald Trump's announcement that his country would take over the Gaza Strip and turn it into the Riviera of the Middle East. “Nobody is going to make a beautiful place on top of thousands of dead bodies of women and children,” said Lula during a radio interview in Bahia State.

Lula also condemned Trump's administration for threatening to annex and occupy other countries and territories, such as Greenland and the Panama Canal. Trump “said he’s going to treat the Palestinian people as if they were nobody, when in fact what needs to be done in Palestine is to create a Palestinian state and to give dignity to those people, who shouldn’t be treated as if they were garbage,” the South American leader insisted while further advocating more humanistic, fraternal, supportive, and understanding attitudes to “take care of those people, who deserve to be taken care of like any other nation in the world,” instead of occupying their territories and “throwing them out somewhere and turning the place into a Riviera.”

Trump “wasn't elected to rule the world,” Lula also pointed. “The United States traditionally presents itself to the world as a reference on democracy, but Trump's discourse does not align with that idea. Suddenly, they elect a president who makes an effort to say something abnormal every day,” he added.

“One day he wants to occupy the Panama Canal, another day he wants to annex Greenland or Canada,” he went on.

“He has my respect to govern the United States, but he was not elected to govern the world. This is the relationship I hope we build,” insisted Lula.