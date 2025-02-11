Milei cries foul play in live TV interview

Argentine President Javier Milei said his interview with the local TV station A24 was sabotaged. “They tried to replicate the tricks of the 2023 campaign,” argued the wary head of state, who also sacked Argentina's Ambassador to the Organization of American States (OAS) after her father contended that the current exchange rate between the peso and the US dollar was 20% behind. The Libertarian leader said those remarks were “shameful and stupid.”
Milei had dubbed Domingo Cavallo as the best Economy Minister Argentina had ever had. But the minute he dared express his views on Milei's current policies, his daughter Sonia Cavallo paid the price.
Regarding his interview with Antonio Laje, Milei said technicians tried to “sabotage” it when they “interfered with the sound.” He also argued that “it is a real shame that something so embarrassing has happened, and I am not surprised; they tried to replicate the tricks of the 2023 campaign,” he explained later in a radio show.
Milei's appearance at A24 was to mark the beginning of a new phase in the broadcaster's grid. The president even showed up at the TV studios, which is rare for the Libertarian leader.
Milei also posted on social media that there were Kirchnerite plotters behind these malfunctions. He then recalled the cases of people coughing during the 2023 presidential debates. “From the creators of 'Los Tosedores' [the ones who cough], now come 'Los Muteadores' [the ones who mute],” Milei wrote.
The president was also visibly angry at Domingo Cavallo's comments and denied any impending devaluation, which given Argentina's history of officials announcing just that before the opposite happened, sparked some uneasiness.
Also Monday, Milei replaced the official at the helm of the ANSES Pensions Bureau.
