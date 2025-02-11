PAHO warns of outbrreak of dengue DENV-3 serotype

In the first weeks of 2025, 23 countries and territories in the region reported a total of 238,659 cases

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) Monday issued an epidemiological alert given the growing circulation of a different of dengue in the region. Cases of the DENV-3 serotype have been repported to be on the rise in Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, and Peru.

“Each serotype can generate long-lasting immunity only against the same serotype, which means that subsequent infections by other serotypes can increase the risk of severe forms of the disease. The emergence or increase of a serotype that did not previously predominate in a region can lead to an increase in cases due to increased susceptibility of the population,” the PAHO warned in a statement.

“[It] could also cause epidemics that overload health services, exceeding their response capacity,” it was explained.

In the first weeks of 2025, 23 countries and territories in the region reported a total of 238,659 cases, with the majority concentrated in Brazil (87%), followed by Colombia (5.6%), and Nicaragua, Peru, and Mexico (2.5% each). Of these cases, 263 were serious, and 23 resulted in death.

In this scenario, the PAHO recommended that countries reinforce vector control measures, strengthen diagnostic capacity in health systems and ensure early and adequate care for patients. “It is also essential to maintain public education campaigns to reduce exposure to mosquitoes that transmit the virus and eliminate breeding sites,” the organization argued.

In the case of Mexico, the PAHO said that serotype DENV-3 accoounted for 86% of all dengue cases last year, the highest proportion since 1997, when it reached 88%.